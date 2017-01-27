Venison 101 class returns to Fairgrounds  

A Venison 101 class will be offered Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Cecil Underwood Youth Building located on the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea.

Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned veteran in the “deer woods,” there is something to be learned by everyone. Come prepared to get your hands dirty, as there will be harvested venison that will be worked up into the proper cuts and uses. The class also covers preservation techniques, including canning and drying. As a treat, students will enjoy venison cooking and taste testing. A representative from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will also be there to go over the deer management strategy for the Mountain State and answer any questions you may have.

The class is in conjunction with the 4-H Venison Cook Off, 4-H Bingo and Auction. If you are interested in entering the venison cooking contest, call 304-647-7408 for an entry form. There is a $10 entry free, and monetary prizes are given out to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place entries in both youth and adult divisions. Bingo will begin at 4 p.m. with 21 games for $20, in advance, or $25 at the door. Prizes for each game have been donated by local home demonstrators. Advance tickets may be purchased at the Greenbrier County Extension Office in Fairlea. A live auction will begin at 6 p.m. and will offer items from local businesses and crafters.

The proceeds from this annual event will go to support 2017 Greenbrier County 4-H camps. If you have questions, contact the WVU Extension office at 304-647-7408.