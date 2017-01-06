On the six-month anniversary of the historic floods that hit our communities in June, United Way of Greenbrier Valley released a full accounting of its Flood Relief and Recovery Fund.

According to their records, $873,007.36 has been raised and $375,802.07 has been spent on flood relief and recovery projects in Greenbrier Valley as of the end of December.

Immediately after the storms hit, United Way of Greenbrier Valley supplied cleaning products, clothing, food and water, and gift cards to those in need. In the months that followed, United Way has worked with the Greater Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee and Appalachia Service Project to repair and build new homes, purchase appliances, housewares, and building materials, and provide rent and utility assistance for flood survivors. Every donation made to the United Way of Greenbrier Valley has stayed local.

United Way of Greenbrier Valley Executive Director Erin Hurst said, “The generosity of folks near and far has been nothing short of awe-inspiring. We are so grateful for all of the donations, both material and monetary, that people made and continue to make in support of those affected by the flood. United Way is committed to ensuring all funds are spent wisely and reported transparently so donors can rest assured their contributions are making the greatest impact. We can’t say ‘thank you’ enough.”

While flood relief will continue to be one of United Way’s priorities in the upcoming months, the organization also supports 25 local nonprofits’ programs and services on an annual basis, including Meals on Wheels, scholarships, Imagination Library, and emergency assistance to our friends and neighbors who have fallen on hard times. United Way of Greenbrier Valley is in the midst of its 2016 campaign with a goal of raising $225,000 by March 2017 to continue supporting these local organizations. Anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting www.UnitedWayGreenbrier.org/Donate, call 304-647-3783, or mail to PO Box 572 Lewisburg, WV 24901.

A full report of flood fund distributions can be found at www.UnitedWayGreenbrier.Org/flood-recovery.

