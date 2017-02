(Text and Photo by Mark Robinson)

Three members of Greenbrier East’s cross country team have signed to run for WV Tech, in Beckley, this fall: Makenzy Mandeville (left), Kaeley Boyd and Jaelynn Parks, at a signing ceremony held at East last Friday, Feb. 17. Behind them are various staff members and coaches: Tim Holbrook, Ben Routson, East cross country coach Jerry Long, Jan Long, Kim Sexton and Sheri Adwell.