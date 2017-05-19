Thrasher to deliver keynote speech at Economic Development dinner

Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation Executive Director J. Andrew Hagy announced this week that West Virginia Secretary of Commerce H. Wood “Woody” Thrasher is the keynote speaker for its annual dinner on June 6.

The event will be held at the new student center at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg.

A reception will start at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m., at a cost of $20 per person. Harpist Leah Trent will play from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with a cash bar available during that time as well.

Thrasher’s main goal as Secretary of Commerce is to create more jobs in West Virginia by growing existing businesses and attracting new businesses to the state. Thrasher was the previous president and chief executive officer of The Thrasher Group Inc. Thrasher and his father, Henry, started Thrasher Engineering in Harrison County with one employee. The company has now grown to employ 400 professionals in six different states.

Thrasher remains very active with his alma mater, West Virginia University. In 2012, he was elected to the West Virginia University Alumni Associations Board of Directors and currently serves as its chairman. He is a distinguished alumnus of the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources and has been active on various committees within the college.

In 2000, Thrasher was named “Entrepreneur of the Year” by the national professional services firm of Ernst and Young. He is very involved in the community, being a part of chambers and local organizations throughout the state. He is past president of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce and is currently on the board of the WV Chamber of Commerce.

The main sponsor of this event is City National Bank with other sponsorships from Appalachian Power, Premier Bank and FirstEnergy. If you would like to attend, RSVP Heather Hanna by May 31 at 304-497-4300 or hhanna@gvedc.com.