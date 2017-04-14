Thousands jam streets for a taste of chocolate

Lewisburg Chocolate Festival 2017

Close-up of the chocolate “stained glass” display at Harmony Ridge Gallery, created by Greenbrier Sporting Club Executive Pastry Chef Amy Mills. The display depicted famous West Virginia landmarks including the Springhouse at The Greenbrier, shown here. A total 37,915 tasting tickets were sold to visitors to the Chocolate Festival.

Mrs. West Virginia Alicia Dalton-Tingler looks on in mock horror during the chocolate mousse eating contest at Stella’s.

Chocolate mousse eating contest winner, Reece Rowan of Lewisburg.