Thomas William Dudley, Sr.

White Sulphur Springs-Thomas William “Tom Bill” Dudley, Sr., 75, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2017, after an extended illness.

He was born July 7, 1941, in White Sulphur Springs.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Cora G. Dudley and father, Conley B. Dudley; sisters, Suzanne D. Harrison and Patricia D. Owens; and brother, E. C. “Buddy” Dudley.

He is survived by daughter, Mandy “Tine’’ Dudley Howard and husband Michael “Stuff’ Howard; son, Thomas William “Boy Dudley” Dudley, Jr. and wife Jacqueline “Jack o lantern” Allen Dudley of Lewisburg; granddaughter, Cristin “Ding” Krinke and husband Darrel of White Sulphur Springs; two great-grandchildren, Jared and Elane Krinke both of White Sulphur Springs; sisters, Jean-Ann Keiffer and husband Chuck of Fayetteville, NC, Nancie Stutler and husband Jerry of White Sulphur Springs and Margaret “Margie” Phillips of Graham, NC; many special nieces and nephews; and one very special “son,” Garrett “Sheep” Bostic who is very important to Tom and is family.

Tom graduated from White Sulphur Springs High School with the class of 1960, and was a lifelong resident of White Sulphur Springs. He joined the service in 1961 and served our country in Germany during the building of the Berlin Wall. When he returned home in 1964, he began leading a troop with the Boy Scouts, and became a Sunday School teacher at the Presbyterian Church in town. He began coaching Little League Baseball for the White Sulphur Springs Raiders which led to a long career refereeing and umpiring elementary, middle school, high school and college basketball, football and baseball. He was one of the officials for the first basketball game held at Greenbrier East. He is responsible for the Midget Football League and the Pee-wee Basketball League being started in White Sulphur Springs. He was the founding member of the Hackers at Valley View Country Club. He was a committed possession keeper for Greenbrier East Basketball for many years. He faithfully attended the West Virginia High School basketball tournament in Charleston every year for 52 years. He also faithfully attended church at The Redemption Center at the Civic Center in White Sulphur Springs. Tom retired from Mead Westvaco in 2003.

He will be remembered for his commitment and passion for coaching and teaching the love of sports to the youth in the area. Tom dedicated a huge part of his life and time to coaching many young people. In his time, it is said he has coached over 2,000 children.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 20, at the White Sulphur Springs Civic Center, with Pastor Garrett Bostic officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Civic Center, 24 Tressel Street, White Sulphur Springs, on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to The Redemption Center, PO Box 731, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986.

