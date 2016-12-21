White Sulphur Springs-Thomas Given, 79, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Charlottesville, VA, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Drenda; sons, Kevin (wife Paula) and Eamon (wife Lisa); granddaughter, Olivia; step-grandchildren, Meghan and Connor Jones; brothers, Gerald, James “Charlie” (wife Helen) and Ronald (wife Lindsay).

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Given; and his sister, Violet Given-Purcey.

Tommy was born in the quaint town of Ardara, County Donegal, Ireland, on June 2, 1937. He immigrated to the United States in 1953, where he began a career in the hospitality industry working from Maine to Florida. He began his first of 58 years at the Greenbrier Hotel and Greenbrier Sporting Club in 1954. He recently celebrated 50 years of marriage this past May with his loving wife, Drenda.

Tommy was known for his sense of humor and loved a good story to tell. Each person who ever spent time with him realized that they had a lifelong friend. Tommy was drafted into the US Army in 1962 and served three years, and also served in the Irish Army at age 15. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of Valley View Country Club, and a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church for 61 years.

Outside of his love for spending time with family and friends, was his passion for golf. There was never a bad day to go out and play 18 holes – or 27 – in Tommy’s eyes. A few of his fondest memories were playing Augusta National and scoring his only hole-in-one at the Greenbrier Sporting Club. An avid sports fan, his favorite teams were the LA Dodgers and any Notre Dame sports team.

The angels above are welcoming a truly kindred spirit and a lovely person into Heaven. He would want each of us to celebrate his love of life with the same zest that he exuded each day of his amazing life.

A visitation to remember him was held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Sunday evening, Dec. 11, with a reading of the rosary immediately after. The funeral was also held at the church on Monday, Dec. 12. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to the Knights of Columbus Council No. 8689, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church 325 W. Main Street White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.