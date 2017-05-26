Apr. 6 was the anniversary of America’s involvement in World War I.

The decision to go “over there” was fraught with emotion, with some wanting to stay out of the conflict and others anxious to help Europe defeat the Kaiser.World War I was so catastrophic it was called “The War to End All Wars.”

Like all major conflicts before and since, social change and technological innovation advanced in step with the fight. World War I shares a timeline with the 1918 Flu Pandemic, the Radium Girls, passage of the 19th Amendment and the invention of the phonograph record and the talking machine. Stop in and see – and hear – this new exhibit. Museum officials will play the gramophone upon request.

“The Yanks Are Coming” will continue until the end of June. The Greenbrier Historical Society’s North House Museum is located at 814 Washington Street, West, Lewisburg, and is open free of charge Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 304-645-3398, email info@greenbrierhistorical.org., or find them on Facebook.