‘The Winding Stream’ looks back at one of country music’s First Families



Carnegie Hall invites you to a special screening of the acclaimed documentary “The Winding Stream: The Carters, The Cashes, and the Course of Country Music” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. This event is presented in conjunction with Carnegie Hall’s “The Music Maker Project” and is free to the public.

“The Winding Stream” is the story of an American music dynasty and its decades-long influence on popular music. It features interviews and performances with roots music practitioners including one of the last interviews granted by Johnny Cash.

“The Music Maker Project” is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts, and with financial assistance from the WV Division of Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the WV Commission on the Arts.

For more information on this series of programming, please visit www.carnegiehallwv.org or call 304-645-7917.