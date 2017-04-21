The Greenbrier Classic returns July 2017



Grounds badges are FREE while they last

The Greenbrier Classic will be back for its seventh year July 3-9, when the PGA Tour FedExCup event returns to the historic Old White TPC Course at The Greenbrier.

One of the most popular events on the PGA Tour schedule was canceled in 2016 because of devastating floods that swept through the area on June 23, less than two weeks before the tournament was scheduled to begin.

Extensive reconstruction efforts on The Old White TPC, the oldest course on the PGA Tour, began almost immediately, and The Greenbrier Classic is slated to return bigger and better than ever in 2017. Weekly grounds badges will be free while they last, giving golf fans a unique opportunity to see the incredible venue and the best athletes the sport has to offer. Fans can go online now to reserve their badges while they are available.

“We’re excited to be back and show the world what it means to be West Virginia strong,” said Habibi Mamone, executive tournament director, The Greenbrier Classic.

“We can’t wait to welcome golf fans back to The Greenbrier,” added Dr. Jill Justice, president, The Greenbrier. “The Old White TPC Course is going to be spectacular. We’re expecting a tremendous player field, and we’re working on all of the fine details to make the 2017 version of The Greenbrier Classic one that won’t soon be forgotten.”

Badges are available now at www.greenbrierclassic.com or by calling 888-598-7380. Patrons can reserve their complimentary badges while supplies remain or upgrade their experience with a Springhouse Badge or Clubhouse Badge.

Information on player commitments and celebrity commitments for the Wednesday Pro-Am will be released in the coming months. Visit www.greenbrierclassic.com for the latest information.