The Brier celebrates National Nurses Week and Home Nursing Week

The Brier, a Stonerise HealthCare Senior Living Facility located in Ronceverte, has announced its celebration of nurses during the National Nurses Week 2017. “Our nurses are a main reason for our success and the great care our residents receive,” said CEO Nathan Hanshew. “They work very hard at their profession and their compassion shown to our residents and families are second to none.”

The Brier also announced its list of events in celebrating National Nursing Home Week 2017, which kicks off on Mother’s Day, May 14. Events this year include a Mother’s Day tea social, Derby Day, Show your Team spirit Day, and many other events to celebrate the facility’s seniors. This year will be capped off by the second annual Brier car show on Saturday, May 20.

For more information or to learn how to get involved contact Jordan Morgan at 304-645-7270.