Texans to hold training camp at The Greenbrier

On Thursday, the Houston Texans announced that the team will hold its 2017 training camp at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs.

Exact dates and times for the training camp practices will be released at a later date. This is the first time the Texans will hold training camp off-site, as they have spent the last 15 seasons at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to hold training camp at the Greenbrier,” said Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Rick Smith. “It’s a wonderful place and the facilities and climate combine for an ideal environment as our team trains, bonds, and prepares for the 2017 season.”

The Greenbrier has undergone a $250 million restoration and is now home to The Greenbrier Classic, a PGA TOUR FedEx Cup event. The New Orleans Saints held their training camp at The Greenbrier for the last three years (2014-16).