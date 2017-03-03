Tennis Season Starting at East

Girls’ tennis coach Norman Ahern has 12 girls coming out for the tennis

team at Greenbrier East.

Day one was Monday, Feb. 27.

Five matches are scheduled to happen at East over the next three months, and Ahern

hopes to schedule a couple more. The first match is March 25, at Riverside High School, near Charleston. The team consists of three seniors, two juniors, two sophomores, and five freshmen. The fi rst day was proceeding with drills to show skills like footwork and ball placement. The wind was chilly, and the girls were encouraged to get used to it, as the first part of the season certainly occurs in a month that can see cold air circulating.