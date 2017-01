(Photo by Mark Robinson)

Neal Walker (seated) and David McAfee work in the basement of Laurel Creek Assembly of God on Cavalier Road in Charmco. The church is on the right as you drive into Greenbrier West High School. The two men, with the help of pastor Keith Delatte, have cleaned, built and painted since last June’s devastating floods. The water rose in the church basement to the level of the doorknobs.