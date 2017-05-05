Renick-Sylvia Lynn Simpson, 54, passed away Thursday, Apr. 27, 2017, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Born May 2, 1962, in Baltimore, MD, she was a daughter of the late Don Silas and Theda Johnston Workman.

Sylvia was an assistant manager at Peebles in Lewisburg. She was a loving wife and mother, was very special person and trend setter, and will be missed by all who knew her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 25 years, Robert “Andy’’ Simpson; daughter, Andrea Simpson; sons, Johnathon Coffendaffer and Silas Coffendaffer; three grandchildren, Phoenix and Violet Coffendaffer and Isabella Holliday; sister, Lisa Roach; and brother, Tommy Hanson.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on June 17, at the family residence, 2057 Slab Camp Road, Renick.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations instead be sent to a charity of choice in her memory.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting http://www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.