Swearing in ceremony welcomes new chief deputy

(Photo by Peggy Mackenzie)

Joshua J. Martin was sworn in as chief deputy of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office by Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dent at the Greenbrier County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Martin, 39, of Alderson, has been with the department for 14 years. He previously served two years with the Hinton Police Department. Martin is a Greenbrier West High School graduate, originally from Orient Hill. Sheriff Bruce Sloan, Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Via, along with several other deputies, and Martin’s family, were on hand to witness the brief ceremony.