Summer program for the gifted now taking enrollments

For gifted students in grade 5-12, the Wesleyan Summer Gifted Program is an experience they will never forget.

The only program of its kind in the state, it provides the gifted with the academic and social stimulation they need, and is the most affordable program for the gifted in the country.

The program is held at West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon. Founded in 1983 by a college professor with his own two gifted sons, the program offers advanced classes in physics, higher math, creative writing, computer programming, history, and science. These classes are all taught by seasoned college professors who delight in working with the gifted.

The students room with their age-mates in the dormitory, eat together and attend classes on campus, and participate in fun, exciting activities every day.

The students are supervised by college-age counselors who serve as guides and mentors. Many students have such a great time they return year after year.

Besides academics, the program offers extensive facilities (swimming pool, basketball and tennis courts, baseball and soccer fields, a walking trail, a full library, music practice rooms, and a new performing arts center), movies, guest speakers, group activities, and a talent show on the last night.

The program was developed with a grant from NASA, and is directed by Eric Waggoner, English department chair at WVWC. “This program is a boon to kids who never really found their place,” says Waggoner. “We are proud to be able to support these students academically and provide them with the opportunity to be around others with similar abilities.”

To be eligible for the program, students must be identified as gifted. The program runs from June 18-July 1 and is currently taking enrollments.

Interested parents, students, or teachers can see the entire program, view its offerings, learn about the professors and courses, and enroll using the online form, at www.wvwc.edu/summergifted. The camp also has a Facebook page at Wesleyan Summer Gifted Program.