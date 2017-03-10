Lewisburg-It is with heavy hearts that the family of Steve Ridgeway of Muddy Creek Mountain, announce his passing at the age of 55 Saturday morning, Mar. 4, 2017, after a very courageous long-term battle with cancer.

Steve was the owner of his own lawn care service and was also employed by Westrock in Rupert.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Virginia Ridgeway of Muddy Creek Mountain; brother, Bill Ridgeway of Alexandria, VA; two nieces, Angela and Tammy Burr of Stanton, KY; brothers-in-law, Robert Martin and Ken Gazaway of Lewisburg.

He is survived by brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Detra Ridgeway of Clintonville; sisters, Joyce and husband Danny Burr of Stanton, KY, Jean Martin and Judi Gazaway of Lewisburg and Jane of White Sulphur Springs; sister-in-law, Dotothy Ridgeway of Woodbridge, VA; nephews, Jon Burr of Stanton, KY, William Ridgeway of Alexandria, VA, Bobby Ridgeway of Woodbridge, VA, Rob Ridgeway of Clintonville, Rob Martin of Lehigh Acres, FL, Ron Martin of Orlando, FL and Jimmy Morgan of Maxwelton; nieces, Jenice Babcock and Jacqueline Kirby of Stanton, KY, Melissa Lester of Shadyside, MD, Jennifer Wood of Vinton, VA, Sherry Rosynek of White Sulphur Springs and Christy Tsiantos of Orlando, FL; as well as many great -nieces and great-nephews. Also left to mourn his passing are his beloved dog, Chopper and cats, Piggy and Callie.

Steve loved to garden and share his vegetables with family, friends and neighbors, he loved to cook for his sisters and watch cooking shows on television. He was a friend to all animals and loved the Mountaineers (most of the time)! It is with broken hearts that we say good-bye for now to our baby brother, but we take great comfort in knowing that Mom is cooking for him in heaven. Rest in Peace.

A Celebration of Life service was held Wednesday, Mar. 8, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg where Pastor Gary Waple officiated. Visitation was one hour prior to time of service. Interment was in Roach Cemetery on Muddy Creek Mountain.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.