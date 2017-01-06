Ronceverte-Stephen S. Cooke, 89, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at home.

Born Feb. 25, 1927, in Sanford, FL, Stephen was the son of the late John Gordon and Agnes Rigg Cooke.

Stephen, known to everyone as “Steve,’’ grew up in Snowflake, WV and attended Greenbrier High School before enlisting in the Navy at the end of WW II. After returning from military service he graduated from Alderson High School and went on to become one of Greenbrier County’s best auto mechanics after graduating from Nashville Auto Diesel School. Steve was selected to teach the first auto mechanic’s class when Greenbrier East High School opened in 1968. While teaching he went on to obtain a Vocational Teaching Bachelor’s degree from West Virginia Institute of Technology. Steve always pursued excellence in teaching kids and his crowning achievement came when his students competed in the National Plymouth Trouble Shooting contest in Dallas, Texas.

Steve was an avid runner, cyclist, tennis and ping pong player, canoer and lover of the Greenbrier River and often competed with those 20 year his junior. Faithful to his church, Trinity United Methodist, he became deacon of the balcony in his later years. Of all that Steve accomplished over his life as a husband, father, teacher, leader and friend his impact can be summed up as confidant, spiritual advisor and hero to many. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Sue Cooke of Ronceverte; sons, Stephen Brent Cooke (spouse Sheila Gallion Cooke) and Timothy Cosby Cooke (spouse Tonya Rice Cooke); grandchildren, Rachel Nicole Van Buren (spouse Rodney Van Buren), Evan Rigg Cooke, Taylor Steelman, Dr. Tommi Jean Cooke and Tia Alise Cooke; great-grandchildren, Ava Grace Van Buren, Alba Leta Bumgardner and Arley Griffin Grubbs.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Trinity United Methodist Church with Pastor David Stilgenbauer officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.

Friends called Thursday evening, Jan. 5, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.