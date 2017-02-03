Step into the Spotlight at GVT

Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT) will hold auditions for local actors who wish to be cast as part of the 2017 professional season on Monday, Mar. 6, from 6-9 p.m. with a dance call on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, or an audition time can be scheduled. For more information, call the GVT Box Office at 304-645-3838.

GVT will be casting for roles in three productions in the main-stage season. However, another set of auditions will be held in the fall to cast specifically for the holiday production. The theater is looking for a diverse cast and encourages everyone of all ages and backgrounds to audition.

Those who plan to audition will be asked to sing 16 bars of a song and may be asked to do some reading. GVT asks that all who audition bring sheet music. An accompanist will be provided.

For interested parties in the dance call, GVT recommends wearing comfortable dance clothing. Those auditioning will be learning a jazz-style combination.

