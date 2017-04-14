State Fair hosts art competition

Calling all artists! The State Fair of West Virginia is hosting its first ever State Fair Poster Competition for the 2017 Fair. The winning submission will receive a $500 cash prize and be featured as the “poster of the year” and sold at the State Fair of West Virginia.

“Each year we have a commemorative poster to represent the State Fair of West Virginia,” CEO Kelly Collins stated. “There are so many talented people in this state and surrounding area, that for 2017, we wanted to highlight their work. We are excited to start this competition.”

Artists do not have to be from the state of West Virginia to enter. Submissions can include any medium, i.e., oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, crayon, tempera, mixed media, or high resolution photograph. All submissions should reflect or portray a positive image of the State Fair of West Virginia. It could be a subject, event, or person that can be found at the State Fair. All artwork should be at least 12” x 18” (either horizontal or vertical). For best results during reproduction process, larger images are preferred that can be reduced proportionally to fit required image.

Entries may be brought in or mailed to the State Fair Office, or emailed to statefairofwv@statefairofwv.com with “poster submission” in the subject line. Deadline to enter is May 31.

For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com/competitions.

The 2017 State Fair themed “Start a Tradition,” is a 10-day Fair scheduled Aug. 10-19. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com or call 304-645-1090.