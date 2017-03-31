Squire Parsons to play pre-Easter Concert at GV Nazarene

Squire Parsons, well-known native West Virginia gospel singer and writer of numerous gospel music songs, will present a pre-Easter celebration concert at Greenbrier Valley Church of the Nazarene in Fairlea on Friday, Apr. 7, at 6:30 p.m.

Parsons was born in Newton, WV, and was introduced to music by his father, who was minister of music at the family’s church. He has served as an interim music director, church soloist, elementary school music teacher and high school band director. In 1975, he became the baritone singer for the Kingsmen Quartet, after which he went into solo ministry in 1979.

Since 1978, he has been nominated by the Singing News readers as “Favorite Baritone,” “Favorite Gospel Songwriter” and “Favorite Gospel Singer.” He has been honored numerous times as “Favorite Gospel Songwriter” and in 1988 was named “Favorite Southern Gospel Male Singer.”

Parsons has also received a nomination for a Dove Award for male vocalist and songwriter. In 1990 he was presented the Marvin Norcross Award, given for devotion to family, service to church, involvement in community affairs and contributions to the gospel music industry.

In addition to his ministry as a gospel singer, Parsons is also a songwriter. In 1981 his song, “Sweet Beulah Land,” was voted “Favorite Song of Year” by Singing News.

Some of the other gospel classics written by Parsons include “Master of the Sea,” “Oh, What a Moment,” “The Broken Rose,” “He Came to Me,” “I Call It Home,” “I Sing Because,” “Hello, Mama,” “I’m Not Giving Up” and “I Go to The Rock.” Numerous gospel recording artists and groups have recorded at least one of his songs.

In 1999, Parsons was inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Association’s Hall Of Fame in Pigeon Forge, TN. In 2013, he was one of several songwriters given the Harmony Honors Award by the Southern Gospel Music Guild for his contributions to gospel music as a songwriter.

The concert is free to the public. An offering for Parsons will be received to help with travel and other expenses.

Greenbrier Valley Church of the Nazarene is located at Davis Stuart Road and Dawkins Drive, approximately one-half mile south of Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Fairlea. The Rev. Glen Thaxton is pastor. The church’s web site is accessed at gvnazarene.org.