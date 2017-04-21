Spotlight shines on GVT Youth

Greenbrier Valley Theatre’s (GVT) Youth Education Program Showcases continue as the GVTweens, GVTeens and GVTeen Conservatory students steal the spotlight with four unique and amusing productions.

On Apr. 25, the GVTweens will present “Snow White” at 6 and 8 p.m., and GVTeens I and II will present “The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet” and “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse” on May 2 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Both GVTeen plays will be performed together to make an uninterrupted, hour-long show. The GVTeen Conservatory will present “Twelfth Night” on May 10 and 11 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for children/seniors (60+). For tickets or more information, call GVT’s Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.

“Mirror, Mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?” The GVtweens have been working together to bring the classic story of “Snow White” to life, complete with a fair princess, an evil queen, dwarves and a poison apple.

“In Tweens class, we have focused on storytelling, creating characters, public speaking, basic principles and vocabulary of acting, empathy and more,” said Teaching Artist Rachael Swartz about what the Tweens have been up to all semester.

GVTeens I presents “The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet.” “Verona’s the place from where our play is picked. Two families lived there, and man were they ticked.” What happens when Shakespeare meets Dr. Seuss? A fun and silly introduction to classic literature! Go see the Teens tackle this storybook and Bard mashup by Peter Bloedel.

GVTeens II will teach you “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse” by Don Zolidis. What do you do when confronted with the real deal walking dead? The Teens II class will provide you with a handy (and hilarious) guide. Excellent zombie makeup and outlandish comedy is guaranteed.

The showcases will conclude with the GVTeen Conservatory class. With shipwrecks, disguises, mistaken identities and love letters flying everywhere, Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” makes for one of the most brilliant comedies of all time. Conservatory students tackle Shakespeare’s original language with a plot contemporary and accessible enough to inspire retellings like the 2006 film “She’s the Man.” Enjoy literature and laughter in this classic play come to life.

“Interpreting text, creating honest and nuanced characters, understanding of historical and literary relevance, collaboration and creative thinking/problem solving are all emphasized in Conservatory at Greenbrier Valley Theatre,” said Swartz, when asked about the work the dedicated Conservatory students have put into their showcase.

The GVTweens, GVTeens I and II and Conservatory students have been meeting and rehearsing once a week since January, and are ready to showcase the hard work they’ve done.