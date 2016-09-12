Greenbrier County Special Olympics is holding a fundraiser at Pizza Hut at 297 Seneca Trail in Fairlea on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Pizza Hut will give 20% of sales that day to Special Olympics for every customer who presents a flyer at the time of purchase. Fliers will be available on Facebook (Greenbrier County Special Olympics), at Hair Fantastic in the Red Oaks Shopping Center, Jim’s Drive-In in Lewisburg, from members, or by emailing general@greenbriercountyspecialolympics.com.

Greenbrier County Special Olympics is a non-profit organization that uses its funds to purchase t-shirts/uniforms, pay registration fees for state events, and other fees as needed for its athletes. Special Olympics offers children and adults with intellectual disabilities comprehensive year-round training and competition in Olympic-type sports. It is open to all people with intellectual disabilities who are at least 8 years old, regardless of the degree of their disability. Athletes interested in participating in Greenbrier County Special Olympics may contact Director John Miller, Jr. at 304-646-0579.