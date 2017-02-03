Spartans fall to Flying Eagles

By Mark Robinson

The Greenbrier East boys basketball team travelled to Beckley Saturday, Jan. 28, for a rematch with Woodrow Wilson at the armory. This time, the contest was not a close one, as Woodrow ran away with an 85-53 win. The size and speed of Woodrow were too much for the Spartans, as offensive penetration and defensive rebounding were both keys to the lopsided score.

Woodrow guard Isaiah Francis was impressive in creating plays, driving into the lane and dishing off to open teammates. He ran the court well, setting an up-speed tempo that kept the Spartans on their heels.

In the first game between the two clubs, the Spartans kept it close all the way until the last few minutes, in spite of an abysmal 3 for 29 shooting from beyond the arc. This time they hit more threes, but it wasn’t enough to keep them in the game.

Coach Jim Justice said after the game, “The wheels flew off from the beginning. Seth was just playing about 80 percent, that’s a big blow. We just couldn’t quite put it together.”

The Spartans will play Independence Monday evening, Feb. 6, at home.