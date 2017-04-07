Spartan girls head coach shares vision for women’s track team

By Mason Haynes

The women’s track team is off to a fresh season and head coach Sherri Adwell shares her experience and knowledge of how she will help her team perform throughout the season.

She is not only a coach, but a parent, who uses her experience along with her athletic skills to help the women’s track team succeed. Adwell focuses on strengthening her athletes along with her assistant coach, Kim Sexton.

The teamwork of both coaches is strong and dynamic which helps the team persevere through many adverse challenges.

“Kim helps me a lot with the distance runners,” Adwell said. “I’ve also run track in the past myself, and I use to run cross country. So I believe we’re prepared to train them in whatever.”

The women’s track team has witnessed several high points under her leadership. A major success for Adwell was making it to regionals in the past. The women’s shuttle-hurdle relay team placed fifth in the state in past track meets, and Adwell hopes return this season.

“We do go to the regional track meet very year in Charleston,” Adwell said. “We have Gazettes coming up at the end of April so we’re trying to get ready for that. We don’t want to peak before they are ready, but we’re trying to base the progression of the workout on the season itself”.

Adwell has spent seven years coaching the girls track team, and she may have plans to move forward in the next few years.

“I’m not sure what I’m going to do yet but I might rest and go back at it again,” Adwell said. “But coaching in the future is something I might do.”

The Lady Runners intend to lace up their spikes as they head to an away meet against George Washington high school on Apr. 7.