Spartan band members earns funds for spring trip at Lenten Fish Dinners



Members of the Spartan Marching and Concert Bands at Greenbrier East High School assisted the Alleghany Highlands Knights of Columbus with the Lenten fish dinners and earned funds toward the spring trip the band members will be taking to a competition near Niagra Falls, NY.

“We are very pleased to assist the band members with their fundraising and with the assistance these fine young men and women gave us during the final two dinners,” said Percy W. Berry Jr. of White Sulphur Springs, grand knight of the Alleghany Highlands in presenting a $400 check to the Greenbrier East Music Boosters.

In addition, the Knights donated all left-over sodas from the fish dinners to the Boosters to use in the concession stand at Greenbrier East and Eastern Greenbrier Middle School home track meets in Spartan Stadium.

“We want our fish dinner patrons to know that we appreciate very much their support and that the funds raised stay in our six county area support our youth programs, community projects, church projects, and council projects,” Berry said.

The Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic men’s organization and the Alleghany Highlands Council has members from Alleghany and Bath counties, VA., and Greenbrier, Monroe, Pocahontas, and eastern Fayette counties, and includes the members of the Pocahontas County K of C Roundtable.