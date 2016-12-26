Celebrate Recovery offers a sober celebration on New Year’s
The Celebrate Recovery leaders at Rhema Christian Center in Fairlea on Davis Stuart Road are hosting a potluck dinner and movie night on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 7 p.m. to midnight for people wanting a sober night of fun to bring in the New Year.
Dinner will be served from 7-8 p.m., and the movie will be “God’s Not Dead 2,” which will be shown on the large screen in the sanctuary from 8:30-10:30 p.m. The movie will be followed by a dessert bar and fellowship until 11:30 p.m. Event goers will return to the main sanctuary to watch the ball drop in Times Square on the large screen together until midnight.