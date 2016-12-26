The Celebrate Recovery leaders at Rhema Christian Center in Fairlea on Davis Stuart Road are hosting a potluck dinner and movie night on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 7 p.m. to midnight for people wanting a sober night of fun to bring in the New Year.

Dinner will be served from 7-8 p.m., and the movie will be “God’s Not Dead 2,” which will be shown on the large screen in the sanctuary from 8:30-10:30 p.m. The movie will be followed by a dessert bar and fellowship until 11:30 p.m. Event goers will return to the main sanctuary to watch the ball drop in Times Square on the large screen together until midnight.

All are welcome and asked to contact Donna Jones at 304-661-6410 about your food item so this can be coordinated.