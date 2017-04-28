Shots fired at local motel

Police arrested a Greenbrier County man after receiving a shots fired call at a local motel, according to a report by Lewisburg Police Chief Tim Stover. Officers responded to the Super 8 Motel in Lewisburg at approximately 12 noon on Tuesday. The caller stated that shots were fired in a second floor room and that there were two holes in a door in the room. Officers responded to the room and arrested Christopher Brian Rogers, 27, of Smoot, and charged him with one count of wanton endangerment. He is being processed and will be arraigned on Wednesday. Rogers stated he thought someone was “trying to get him,” and that is why he fired the shots through the door. This incident appears to be drug related and no one was injured.

Members of the Lewisburg Police Department, Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police and the Ronceverte Police Department responded to this incident. Support agencies included the Lewisburg Fire Department and Fairlea EMS.