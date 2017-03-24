Shotgun Bingo fundraiser to benefit 4-H shotgun team

Four-H shotgun bingo will be held on Saturday, Apr. 8 at 6 p.m. in the WVU Building at the State Fair of West Virginia.

All proceeds will help the Greenbrier County 4-H Senior Shotgun Team make their way to Nationals in June in Grand Island, NE. They will have 21 regular games and a few extra surprises that night. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. A limited amount will be sold, so get them before they’re gone.

There will be prizes for the whole family, all of which are donated by local businesses and home demonstrating consultants, including The Greenbrier Hotel, Greenbrier Lanes, LuLaRoe, Greenbrier Sporting Club, Health Smart, Factory Tire Outlet, Greenbrier Ford, S.J. Neathawk Lumber Company, Dutch Haus, Ronceverte Feed, The Salt Cave, Gold Canyon, It Works, Rada and many more.

Concessions will be available as well as a Kids Korner for the little ones.