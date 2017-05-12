White Sulphur Springs-Shirley Jean Hicks, 68, went home to be with her Lord and Savior after battling a long illness Sunday, May 7, 2017.

Born Oct. 13, 1948, at Page, WV, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Mason and Rosie Ernestine Haskett Hedrick.

Shirley was a retired branch manager for First Citizens Bank, a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, was a past member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (G.F.W.C.), Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, White Sulphur Springs .Junior Women’s Club and served as an Advisor for the WSS Juniorettes. She was loved by many and never met a stranger, with a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh. Shirley was a lifelong volunteer to many organizations in her community and always willing to lend a hand, ever selfless and compassionate. She so loved her family, especially being “Mimi” to her grandbabies, and will be missed greatly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Elmer Lee “Bub” Hedrick.

She is survived by daughter, Christi M. Yates of White Sulphur Springs; son, James F. Hicks, Jr. and wife “Sam” of Elkview; four grandchildren, Ryan Michelle Boggs, Casey Gray Yates, Nicholas James Hicks and Aleigha Skye Hicks; and two brothers, Roger Hedrick and wife Janice of French Creek and Donald Hedrick and wife Joyce of Layland.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in White Sulphur Springs, with Pastor Shari Dawn Stilgenbauer officiating.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting: http://www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com