Sheriff’s Office to conduct criminal patrols

Beginning the week of Apr. 16, and continuing for an indeterminate period of time, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office will begin conducting criminal patrols throughout Greenbrier County, according to a press release from Sheriff Bruce Sloan.

The patrols will be concentrated in targeted enforcement locations, based upon reports of criminal activity, and will consist of two officers per patrol. They will occur on different days of the week at irregular times.

The enforcement activities will be in addition to normally scheduled patrols with the goal of curtailing criminal activity and providing investigative insight into current investigations.

The public is encouraged to contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, or your local police department, with any information regarding criminal activity.