The Greenbrier County CVB (Convention and Visitors Bureau) is excited to share that the Greenbrier Valley has recently received a slate of honors for local businesses, an elected official and a municipality.

Multiple local entities garnered attention in WV Living magazine’s annual contest, “Best of WV.” WV Living readers picked the winners by online voting. This is the fourth year for the contest and the Greenbrier Valley had six winners; it is the best local showing to date. The 2017 “Best of WV” title holders are as follows:

The Wild Bean, Best Coffee Shop

The Greenbrier, Best Resort and Best Place for Golf

Lewisburg Chocolate Festival, Best Festival

Smooth Ambler Spirits, Best Distillery

Mayor John Manchester, Best Mayor

Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, Runner-up, Best Mountain State Brewing Company

Additionally, Lewisburg is included as a location in the most recent edition of “1000 Places to See in the United States & Canada Before You Die.” This is the third edition of the book which was released on Nov. 30, 2016. The book is written by Patricia Schultz who authored “1000 Places to See Before You Die,” the bestselling travel book of all time. Currently the third edition of “1000 Places to See in the United State & Canada Before You Die” is the number one new release in Adventure Travel on Amazon.com.