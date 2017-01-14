Seth Brown checked out by VMI

By Mark Robinson

Seth Brown, East’s point guard, had a visitor attend the game against Mount View Wednesday night. Jason Slay is an assistant coach at Virginia Military Institute. He drove up to see Brown play the game. VMI, like all colleges, is constantly keeping eyes open for talent that might help the team. Brown, a senior, would like to be playing college basketball next fall. When questioned about the work he has been doing to make himself a better player, Brown notes, “I have been getting up in the morning at 4:30, come to the gym and get shots up until 7. I lift after school. Any time I have free time I try to get in a gym or do something to improve. I do pushups at the house. This isn’t something I’ve just been doing this year. I’ve been doing it for a while.”

Slay grew up playing basketball for coach Jim Justice in Beckley, so the trip provided a chance to reconnect with an old friend.