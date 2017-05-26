White Sulphur Springs-Serelda Luvenia Childress Burns, 88, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday May 17, 2017, after a long illness.

Born June 15, 1928, in White Sulphur Springs, she was the daughter of James Childress and Ella Pettis Childress.

Serelda was a member of the Eastern Stars, The Mother and Deaconess of First Baptist Church of White Sulphur Springs.

She was The Matriarch of her family and the loving mother of five. Serelda retired from Alderson Women’s Correctional Facility and The Greenbrier Resort.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Samuel Burns and brothers, Owens Childress, James Childress, Tommy Childress and Robert Childress; and sister, Julia Keith.

She is survived by brother, Lorenzo Childress of New Paltz, NY; sisters, Delores Mattox, Doris Campbell, and Carol Carter all of White Sulphur Springs; children, Michael Burns (Milletta) of White Sulphur Springs, Wilma Fiddmont of New Mexico, Paulette King of White Sulphur Springs and William Burns Jr. (Olga) of Newark, DE; 17 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 20, at the First Baptist Church in White Sulphur Springs where Pastor Greg Scott eulogized. Services were at 12 noon preceded by the wake beginning at 10 a.m.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.