Senior Prom to raise funds for Committee on Aging

It’s time to put on your dancing shoes and join the Greenbrier County Committee on Aging and the WVSOM Student Geriatrics Club for the Annual Senior Prom – a prom for the adults in the area.

Come listen and dance the evening away to the music of the ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s and beyond. Come dressed for the prom, whatever that was in your day – or in blue jeans. The point is to have fun.

The event will be held Friday, Apr. 21, from 7-10 p.m. at the Alumni Building at WVSOM. Free snacks and refreshments will be available. Tickets are $15 for a single and $25 for a couple. Tickets are available at the Fairlea or Rupert Senior Centers or at the door on Apr. 21.

Residents of the local nursing homes and assisted living are invited to attend free of costs, so sponsorship is important. Sponsorship of a table of eight is $100 or $50 for half a table, with sponsors receiving free tickets and their names displayed on the table. Corporate sponsorship is also available with special recognition for those sponsors.

Monies raised from this event will go to meet the shortfall in the GCCA budget brought on by state and local funding cutbacks. The Greenbrier County Committee on Aging provides services to seniors in all of Greenbrier County. Besides Meals on Wheels, congregate meals are served at the Fairlea, Rupert and Alderson sites; transportation for appointments and shopping, in-home respite care, personal care and medication management are also provided by the Committee. If you or a family member need one of these services, all 304-645-1978 or 304-392-5198 for more information.