Scholarship application workshops scheduled by DSLCC

The Dabney S. Lancaster Community College Educational Foundation has scheduled several workshops to help prospective and current DSLCC students fill out the online application for a variety of traditional scholarships, as well as the Dabney Promise Program. Scholarship applications are due Apr. 3 for the 2017-18 academic year.

A workshop open to the public will be held on Tuesday, Mar. 7, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Room 416, Warren Hall, on the DSLCC Clifton Forge, VA, campus, and again on Wednesday, Mar. 8, Room 907, at the DSLCC Rockbridge Regional Center, also from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The DSLCC Rockbridge Center is located at 35 Vista Links Drive, Buena Vista, VA.

All DSLCC students and prospective DSLCC students are welcome to apply, including graduating high school and homeschooled seniors, continuing DSLCC students, and non-traditional students (those who did not pursue college studies immediately following high school). The application may be found at www.dslcc.edu/scholarships.

Applicants must first apply to DSLCC to obtain a name and password, which will be used to log in to the scholarship platform. In addition, the Foundation Office will correspond with prospective scholarship recipients via their DSLCC email accounts, so it is necessary for prospective scholarship recipients to regularly monitor the accounts.

For more information contact Foundation Executive Director Rachael Thompson at 540-863-2837 or rthompson@dslcc.edu.