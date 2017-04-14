Sam Black water line extension meeting set for April 22

The Greenbrier County Commission continues to work to get a water line extension on the West End.

On Tuesday, Apr. 11, county commissioners voted unanimously to approve a grant amendment for the Community Development Block Grant Program, which funds the Sam Black Church water line extension project.

Commission assistant Kelly Banton told the commissioners the grant amendment was standard paperwork, and reminded them, and the public, that there is a meeting regarding the water line extension at Western Greenbrier Middle School on Apr. 22. Residents located on the line, between Charmco and Sam Black Church, are encouraged to attend.

Commissioner Lowell Rose said the meeting will help residents get the facts about the water line extension – he noted that a lot of misinformation is being run through the rumor mill – and stated that getting residents to sign up for the county water system will help expedite the process and keep costs lower.

Customer interest has been lacking so far, and Rose stated that organizers would like to get 80 percent of the residents on the line to sign up for water. While there is no deadline for people to sign up, Rose warned that continued lack of customers may result in the reduction of the scope of the project, leaving some side roads that had been originally planned for out of the loop.