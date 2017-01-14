Hagerstown, MD -Ryan Adam Wickline, 34, left this world to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, onWednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at his resideuce in Hagerstown, MD.

He was born May 3, 1982, in Low Moor, VA. He was the beloved son of Randy and Cindy Wickline and sister, Alicia Marie Wanda.

When home, Ryan attended The Redemption Center, where he felt peace and comfort with his church family. He graduated from Greenbrier East High School in 2000. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Marshall University in 2005. Ryan brightened everyone’s life with his beautiful smile and never met a stranger. He will be missed by all, but remembered for his love of the outdoors, his compassion for life, and most of all the love for his Savior, Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his parents, Randy and Cindy; his beloved sister, Alicia; and great friend and brother-in-law, Jason. He had a very special Uncle, Harry Hudnall, who resides at home. Ryan was blessed to be survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wesley and Marguerite Wickline and his maternal grandparents, Jack and Polly Hudnall. Ryan had a special aunt, Kathy Bowes that preceded him in death as well.

The family invited everyone to a celebration of Ryan’s life Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the EMS Building, 206 Bob White Lane, White Sulphur Springs.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date to be determined in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Redemption Center or a charity of your choice in Ryan’s honor. You may contact Garrett Bostic or donate online at trewv.com.

