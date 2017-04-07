  Ruritans name Elmer Hedrick, Jr. Williamsburg Community Champion

The Williamsburg Ruritan Club honored Elmer Hedrick, Jr. for his many years of volunteer service.

As a life-long resident of West Virginia, Junior Hedrick (as he likes to be called by his friends, neighbors and family) joined the Ruritan Club in 1972. Hedrick has raised seven sons, all of whom have remained local to the community; he has 14 grandchildren and, at last count, 11 great-grandchildren.

He is well known in the county as a dairy farmer and a past-employee of the board of education as a school bus driver; he also worked for the state road department and also did road construction. He is too busy to retire!

If you get out on the road early in the morning you might catch him driving down the road in his John Deere tractor with one of his great-grandchildren to go feed the cattle.

Hedrick is an active member of the Andrew Chapel Methodist Church. Always willing to lend a hand, he has assisted greatly with the ongoing projects of fixing and resetting the gravestones in several of the local cemeteries. The community is privileged to have Hedrick working and sharing with them.