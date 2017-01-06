Lewisburg-Ronnie Alvin Bennett, 52, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Fairlea.

Ronnie was born Oct. 24, 1964, in Clifton Forge, VA, to the late Ronald Richard Bennett and Eva Agnes Moody.

Ronnie spent most of his time as an outdoorsman, he was also a blacksmith and gunsmith.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Robbie Shope of Organ Cave; mother, Eva Moody Bennett of Muddy Creek Mountain; step-daughters, Beth Gill and husband Ernest of Wisconsin, Jennifer Gill of Lewisburg, Master Sergeant Debra Richardson and husband Lieutenant Joel of Morgantown and Miranda Shope and husband Patrick Sims of Organ Cave; step-son, Thomas Gill of Morgantown; sisters, Darlene Holliday and husband Kenneth of Muddy Creek Mountain; brothers, Chuck Bennett and wife Shelby of Lewisburg, Scott Bennett and companion Sissy Morgan of Fairlea, Steven Bennett of Frankford and Jay Bennett of Fairlea; and eight grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held to honor the memories we shared will Ronnie and his family Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Wallace & Wallace Lewisburg Chapel beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home with Pastor Gerald Erskine officiating. Burial will follow in Greenbrier Memorial Gardens in Lewisburg.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.