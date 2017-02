Ronceverte Mayor David Smith donates funds to help replace the town’s Christmas decorations that were lost in the flood. Smith is pictured with Ronceverte Development Corporation/Main Street’s Program Manager Tammy Dotson Rhodes, who states that the town is still in need of funding for the decorations. If you would like to help, please send a check to: Ronceverte Development Corporation/Main Street, 300 West Main Street, Ronceverte, WV 24970.