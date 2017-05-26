Ronceverte Library Summer Reading Program

The Ronceverte Public Library is· pleased to announce our 2017 Summer Reading Program, “Build a Better World,” will be every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning June 13 through Aug. 8 (except July 4) in the library. Sign-up is during library hours until June 1 for children age 3-8 years.

The program will encourage children to read for pleasure during the summer to retain and to enhance their reading skills. The children will acquire tools to “Build a Better World” as they learn to care for our world and its people. Activities will include presentations about character qualities, culture of other countries, and recycling. An off-site tour and crafts will compliment the presentations.