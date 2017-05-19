Lewisburg – Robert I. Zopp, 88, passed away at Greenbrier Valley Hospital Friday, Mar. 12, 2017. He was born Dec. 5, 1928, in Rainelle.

Bob graduated from Rainelle High School in 1946. His college career began at West Virginia Tech where he played football. He graduated from Morris Harvey and received his Master’s Degree from West Virginia University. He was a well-respected teacher and coach for over 60 years in the Fayette and Greenbrier County School Systems. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Fairlea where he served as deacon for many years.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ethel Zopp; his wife, Elizabeth Puckett Zopp; and brother, Ed Zopp.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine R. Zopp of Lewisburg; daughter, Nancy VanGilder (Jeff) of Charleston and son, Jeff Zopp (Amy) of Milton; stepchildren, Ann Blankenship of Charleston and Hank Hubbard (Ami) of Charlottesville, VA; grandchildren, Sara and John VanGilder of Charleston, Parker and Sam Zopp of Milton and Grace Blankenship of Charleston; mother-in-law, Barbara Papit of Forest, VA; sisters-in-law, Gay Zopp of West Lafayette, IN, Uala Wells of Charleston, Vonnie Coleman (Doy) of Charleston and Orvetta Fitzwater of Lewisburg; and brother-in-law, Barry Robertson of Chocowinity, NC.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 20, at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Fairlea. A Visitation will follow the Memorial Service in the Fellowship Hall of the church.

