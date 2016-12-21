Lewisburg-Robert “Tony” Anthony Myers, 54, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Born Dec. 19, 1961, in Ronceverte, Tony was the son of Bobby Gene Myers and the late Joan Zimmerman Myers.

Tony was a US Air Force Veteran, a long haul truck driver and as a youngster attended the Ronceverte Church of Incarnation.

Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Myers in October of 2011.

Survivors include his wife, Traci Simmons Myers of Lewisburg; son, Levi Myers of Lewisburg; father, Bobby Myers and wife Sally of Frankford; stepsisters, Patricia Charlene Ballangee of Virginia Beach, Laura Kathryn Ballangee of Virginia Beach; stepbrothers, Richard Lee Ballangee, II and wife Stephanie of Virginia Beach, VA and Kevin Staley Ballangee and wife Melissa of Willits, CA; nieces and nephews, Leah, Ashley and Andrew Vance all of White Sulphur Springs; and great- niece, Allie Vance.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg where Pastor Josh Saxe officiated with internment of ashes at the Greenbrier Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Military Honors by the Greenbrier East Jr ROTC.

The family received friends at the funeral home before the service.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made the Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg, WV 24901.