River City Construction, Inc., has donated a 2001 bucket truck to the New River Community and Technical College Foundation for use in the Electric Distribution Engineering Technology (line service) program and CDL certification.

“When the college’s previous truck fell victim to mechanical problems and became inoperable, Walter Manning, vice president of River City Construction, committed to the donation and arranged delivery of the vehicle,” said Interim Executive Director of the New River CTC Foundation Michael Green. “The generosity of companies like River City allows New River CTC to continue to offer accessible, affordable, quality education and workforce programs in southern West Virginia.”

For information on programs at New River CTC, call 866-349-3739.

River City Construction has provided power line construction and maintenance since 1975. The company has locations in Washington, N.C., and Round Hill, Va.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville), and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver/Beckley).