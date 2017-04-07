Richwood’s last batter foils West

Greenbrier West travelled to Richwood Wednesday evening, where they carried a 1-0 lead until the game’s last batter, who turned it into a last second victory for Richwood, 2-1.

In the bottom of that decisive seventh inning, with West ahead 1-0, Richwood’s River Myers was thrown out by the third baseman for one out. Then Dalton Myers walked, and Addison Hughes doubled to right field, to put runners at second and third, with one out. Tyler Cornwell struck out, before Ethan Spencer sent a hard shot between the shortstop and the third baseman. As the left fielder scooped up the ball, both runners crossed home plate, and the game ended with Richwood the victor.

West’s only run was scored by Chandler Crist in the fifth inning. He walked, and was advanced by Hunter Bevins’ single, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Peyton Brown. Other than that action, most of the first six innings consisted of good pitching and good defense, with plenty of strikeouts, and throws to first.

In the second, third, and fifth innings, Richwood saw its batters go three up, three down. West had that happen in the third, fourth, and seventh innings. Lucas Smith pitched for West. Richwood had Jake Cogar throwing the ball, using a lot of varieties in his speeds.

West plays Friday, Apr. 7, at Beckley Christian.