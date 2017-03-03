Rhythm of the Dance returns to Chuck Mathena Center

The popular music and dance extravaganza, Rhythm of The Dance, returns to the Chuck Mathena Center (CMC) on Tuesday, Mar. 7 at 7 p.m. The National Dance Troupe of Ireland brings its 22 dancers, three tenors and live band to the CMC stage. The two-hour show contains a wealth of Irish talent. It is an inspiring epic reliving the journey of the Celts throughout history using modern forms of dance and music. The richly costumed performance marries the contemporary with the ancient, combining traditional dance with the most up-to-date theater technology.

Tickets are on sale now for $30. Purchase yours online at www.chuckmathenacenter.org, by calling 304 425-5128 or visit the CMC Box Office at 2 Stafford Commons, Princeton.