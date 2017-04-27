Reunions – April 29th, 2017

Greenville High School Alumni

will hold its Triennial Reunion Saturday, June 10, at James Monroe High School in Lindside. Over 270 people attended the reunion in 2014, and organizers are hopeful of achieving that number again. Although the high school’s doors officially closed in 1967, the bond among the Tigers is strong; and the love for the blue and white is unwavering.

GHS graduates have been contacted by letter, but anyone who would enjoy the fellowship is invited to attend. Staff; friends and families of Greenville students; spouses of deceased class members; those who were juniors, sophomores, and freshmen in 1967; and folks who attended Greenville Elementary and Junior High from 1967-1994 are all encouraged to attend. Again, everyone is welcome.

The doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for those who want to arrive early and have an extended time for visiting. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. at a cost of $15. Registration forms and money should be received by May 23. Checks should be made to Greenville High School Alumni and mailed to Greenville Alumni, P.O. Box 145, Greenville, WV 24945.

Every effort has been made to be well prepared to welcome the hundreds who will attend and to reduce the time spent in line. To facilitate the registration, those who have not paid in advance will be directed to a separate line where fees can be paid and name tags can be made. The at-the-door registration fee will be $20.

If you have any questions, you may call one of the following: Rita Martin (832-6866), Dreams Blevins (466-1726), Mike Gravely (832-6617) or Donna Jackson (753-4038.)

Make your plans now. Please spread the word so that everyone is informed about the reunion. Come renew friendships and enjoy what has affectionately been called the Greenville Family Reunion.