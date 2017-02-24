Registration open for HospiceCare 10K Run and Fun Walk

HospiceCare has announced the annual Chocolate Chase 10K and Fun Walk pre-registration is now available. You may register on-line at www.aptiming.com or you can print a registration a mail-in form for both events at www.hospicecarewv.org. There are two separate forms for these events.

Pre-Registration fee for the 10K prior to Mar. 31 is $20, and race-day registration is $25. The race will take place at The Greenbrier Valley Airport beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The Fun Walk will be held at 9 a.m., beginning at the downtown branch of Premier Bank. The fee is $10 for pre- and same day registration. Registration will be held in the lobby of the bank from 8- 8:45 a.m.

For more information call Missy VanBuren, HospiceCare, at 304-645-2700 or mvanburen@hospicecarewv.org. All proceeds benefit the Lewisburg division of HospiceCare and The Peyton Hospice House.